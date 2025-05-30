Diamondbacks Designate Former All-Star for Assignment Amid Roster Shakeup
After six years, the Arizona Diamondbacks appear poised to part ways with one of their longest-tenured relivers.
The Diamondbacks are designating pitcher Joe Mantiply for assignment, they announced Friday evening amid a roster shakeup that saw fellow bullpen stalwart Kevin Ginkel demoted to the Triple-A Reno Aces.
Mantiply, 34, was an All-Star for Arizona in 2022. Despite his past success, he has endured a nightmarish 2025: in 9 2/3 innings, he has pitched to a 15.83 ERA with eight strikeouts.
The Diamondbacks—seen as a credible playoff threat early in the season, and still just five games back of the St. Louis Cardinals for the National League's third wild card—are 27-29 and have dropped seven of their past 10 games.
Mantiply and Ginkel have both seen Arizona fall, rise and fall again—from 52-110 doormats in 2021 to NL champions in 2023 to this year's apparent also-rans.
The Diamondbacks are scheduled to open a three-game set with the Washington Nationals Friday.