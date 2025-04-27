Diamondbacks’ Eugenio Suarez Ties MLB Record With Four Home Runs in One Game
Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez had himself a game on Saturday night. Although the Atlanta Braves beat Arizona 8-7 in 10 innings at Chase Field, Suarez hit four home runs, tying the MLB record for most home runs in a game.
So though hometown fans suffered through a loss, they also got to witness just the 19th four-home-run game in MLB history. Suarez finished 4-for-4 with four home runs and five RBIs.
Suarez homered off Atlanta starter Grant Holmes in the 2nd, 4th and 6th, then took closer Raisel Iglesias deep in the 9th to send the game to extra innings. In the bottom of the 10th, the Diamondbacks went down in order, leaving Suarez in the hole when the game ended.
Suarez started his major league career with the Detroit Tigers in 2014, then spent seven seasons with the Cincinnati Reds, where he made the All-Star team in 2018 and hit 49 home runs in 2019. He then spent two years with the Seattle Mariners and is now in his second season with the Diamondbacks.
With his historic four home-run night, Suarez now has 286 dingers in his career.
He is also prolific when it comes to strikeouts. He led the league in strikeouts three times and is 48th all-time.