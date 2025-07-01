Diamondbacks Fan Cannot Stop Reaching Over the Fence to Initiate Umpire Reviews
Fans of all ages are still bringing their baseball gloves to games because who knows when the opportunity to get involved in the action will arise. Usually that happens at a safe distance from the playing field in the form of a paid customer catching a foul ball or home run. But one Arizona Diamondbacks fan has now found themselves either right on the line of interfering or actually interfering with play in four consecutive years.
The streak extended into another year on Monday night when the slick-fielding supporter once again reached over the wall to pull in deep shot from Giants' Christian Koss. And if you're thinking this is some sort of stroke of luck or accident, check out the full extension the fan got while making it harder for a Diamondbacks outfielder to make the play.
Initially ruled a home run, the play in question turned into a double. The fan was escorted out and therefore missed Arizona wrapping up a 4-2 victory.
Some numbers are just synonymous with the game. Cal Ripken's 2,632 straight games. Roger Maris's 61 home runs. Ted Williams batting .406. A D-Backs fan being a part of a replay review in four straight years.
The fan may be standing in the way of pace-of-play efforts but at least they're kinda-sorta helping their team almost half of the times they get involved.