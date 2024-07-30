SI

Diamondbacks Acquire Former All-Star Josh Bell from Marlins After Injury, per Report

Arizona appears set to shore up its infield.

Jul 12, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Miami Marlins first baseman Josh Bell (9) reacts after striking out in the second inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. / Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
After an injury to a key contributor, the Arizona Diamondbacks reportedly have made a play to shore up their infield.

The Diamondbacks are acquiring first baseman and designated hitter Josh Bell from the Miami Marlins, according to a report from veteran reporter Craig Mish.

Per Mish, Arizona will send cash to the Marlins while also covering some of Bell's salary.

The move follows Miami putting Bell on waivers Sunday, and Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker leaving Arizona's 9-8 win over the Washington Nationals on Monday with oblique tightness.

Walker is expected to go on the injured list, per NIck Piecoro of The Arizona Republic.

Bell—an All-Star in 2019 with the Pittsburgh Pirates—is slashing .239/.305/.394 this season with 14 home runs and 49 RBIs for a Marlins team in last place in the National League East.

The Diamondbacks, on the other hand, are a half-game out of the NL's final wild-card spot in their bid to defend their 2023 NL pennant.

