Diamondbacks Manager Tossed After Brutal Call Made by One of MLB’s Worst Umpires
With Angel Hernandez no longer calling games, the honor of being the worst umpire in MLB belongs to Laz Diaz. The veteran ump has been infuriating players, managers and fans for years and that continued Tuesday night in Phoenix.
In the top of the seventh inning it seemed Orioles hitter Tyler O'Neill didn't check his swing on a ball that was outside the zone. Diaz, who was the first base ump, ruled that he didn't swing and a pitch later O'Neill drew a walk in a two-run game.
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo didn't like that one bit and let Diaz know about it in one of the most heated ejections of the young season.
Here's how that all played out:
The Diamondbacks were able to hang on and win the game, 4-3.
