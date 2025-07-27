Diamondbacks Player Shared Special Moment With Teammates After Being Traded Mid-Game
The MLB trade deadline is fast approaching, with buyers looking to buy and sellers looking to sell. Sometimes, a deal between two teams comes together at an odd time, resulting is a somewhat awkward, if touching scene, in the dugout.
Such was the case on Sunday when the Arizona Diamondbacks traded outfielder Randal Grichuk to the Kansas City Royals. The move was made during the middle of the D-Backs’ game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, meaning Grichuk was able to immediately embrace his teammates one last time before he was off to his new baseball home.
On one hand, it has to be an odd bit of information for both Grichuk and his teammates to process while in the middle of a game, but on the other, the trade happening when it did allowed Grichuk to share a nice moment with his dugout family. Had a trade been made on an off-day for Arizona, Grichuk’s goodbye might’ve taken the form of random hotel run-ins and a few text messages while he was already on the road.
Instead, he got a real goodbye.
The move is probably disappointing for Diamondbacks fans, as they are not only losing a player, but they are also apparently indicating that they are indeed sellers at the deadline, despite the fact that they are basically just as far out of the last wild-card spot in the NL as the Royals are in the AL.
In exchange for Grichuk, the Diamondbacks get back rookie pitcher Andrew Hoffman, who has appeared in just three games so far in his MLB career.