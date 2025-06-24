Diamondbacks Receive Unfortunate Corbin Carroll Injury Update After HBP on Left Hand
The Arizona Diamondbacks hoped for better news on star outfielder Corbin Carroll's hand after he was hit by a pitch Wednesday in Toronto against the Blue Jays. He has missed the team's last five games with left hand soreness and unfortunately, the Diamondbacks will miss his services for even longer.
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo announced Monday that Carroll has a chip fracture in his left wrist and is headed for a stint on the injured list, via team host and reporter Jody Jackson. According to an MLB.com report, initial X-rays came back negative but an MRI Monday revealed the fracture.
"That's a little bit confusing to all of us," Lovullo said via Blake Niemann of Fox 10 Phoenix. "It's on the back of his hand, the impact of the ball hit the side of his hand which just goes to show you how hard these guys are throwing today. There's definitely that fracture and he's going to continue to get some opinions just to find out what that official diagnosis means and what the timeframe will be."
Disappointing news for the Diamondbacks, especially after slugger Eugenio Suarez left the team's game Monday after he was hit by a pitch on the right hand. Josh Naylor also exited the Diamondbacks' 10-0 win over the Chicago White Sox Monday.
Before the injury, Carroll slashed .255/.341/.573 with 20 home runs, 44 RBIs and 10 stolen bases. He also has an MLB-leading nine triples on the season.