Diamondbacks Reliever Jalen Beeks Swallowed a Fly While Delivering a Pitch
Arizona Diamondbacks reliever Jalen Beeks was tasked with what should have been a relatively stress-free assignment on Thursday night when manager Torey Lovullo sent him out to the mound to record the final three outs against the Colorado Rockies. But things took a turn thanks to a pesky insect flying around Coors Field that turned a comfortable mop-up assignment in an 8-1 game into an absolute struggle.
Beeks's second pitch of the outing sailed wide to Rockies' Brenton Doyle and it became clear the Diamondbacks southpaw was struggling with something as repeatedly tried to clear his throat and work through something.
After a brief delay, Beeks got his bearings back and concluded his work to secure an 8-2 Arizona victory. Then he helpfully explained what had happened to reporters.
“Yeah, l swallowed a fly when I lifted my leg,” Beeks said. “Never had that happen, but, you know, we got through it. We got the win. That’s the important thing.”
“I gagged a little bit,” Beeks added. “It just took me a second, but I was fine. No big deal. Good story for later, though.”
It is a good story. The next time he's at a barbecue someone is going to be droning on and on about the time they saved a big merger at work or had an issue getting a rental car at the airport and Beeks will be able to say he recently made some Major League history by becoming one of the first players ever to swallow a bug while playing. Good luck topping that.
Unless Joba Chamberlain is there.