Diamondbacks Make a Trade and a Slew of Roster Moves

As we've previously reported here at Inside the Diamondbacks November 15th was going to be an important day. And it was. The D-backs made the following trade and roster moves:

The D-backs acquired RHP Carlos Vargas from Cleveland for RHP Ross Carver.

The D-backs added INF Blaze Alexander, OF Jorge Barrosa, OF Dominic Fletcher and RHP Justin Martinez to the 40-man roster.

The D-backs designated INF Sergio Alcántara, OF Stone Garrett, OF Jordan Luplow and LHP Caleb Smith for assignment.

The D-backs’ 40-man roster is at 40.

To better explain the context around these moves, let's review:

November 15: Reserve lists for all Major and Minor League levels filed by 6:00 pm ET

This is the date where teams must decide whether to protect a Rule 5 Draft eligible player or not.

Held each December, the Rule 5 Draft allows clubs without a full 40-man roster to select certain non-40-man roster players from other clubs. Clubs draft in reverse order of the standings from the previous season. Players signed at age 18 or younger need to be added to their club's 40-Man roster within five seasons or they become eligible for the Rule 5 Draft. Players who signed at age 19 or older need to be protected within four seasons.

A prospect left exposed and not put on the 40 man roster could be taken by another club in the rule 5, although that team must keep the player on their major league roster for the entire season, or return him to his original club.

Michael McDermott gave you a detailed rundown of who the team was most likely to protect and who they might also consider. That turned out to be highly accurate as three of the four he mentioned as likely were added in Alexander, Fletcher, and Martinez. Barrosa was also listed as under consideration. You can read about these four players at our Top 30 Prospects Hub, where there is a link to stories about each of them. The only surprise is that Dominic Canzone was not added to the 40 man.

In order to make room for these players, four players needed to be removed from the 40 man. Two of them, veterans Jordan Luplow and Caleb Smith have already been reviewed in our season review series which you can find here. Both are arbitration eligible. Luplow is coming off a down year and Smith injured his elbow ligament but has opted out of Tommy John surgery. Garrett and Alcantara may possibly clear waivers and could remain in the organization. We'll know about that in a few days.

Vargas is a hard throwing right hander coming off Tommy John surgery who throws a swing and miss slider. One scout I spoke to gave both his fastball and slider 60 grade, but his other secondaries received just 45 grade or lower meaning below average. He felt Vargas would be best served throwing the fastball/slider out of the bullpen. This looks like a move made to get more power at the back end.

We'll follow up shortly with another article to give you fuller details and the reaction from Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen.