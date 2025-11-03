How to Follow the Dodgers’ 2025 World Series Parade
The Dodgers secured back-to-back World Series titles over the weekend with a thrilling Game 7 win over the Blue Jays. The 2025 Fall Classic was an awesome series and Los Angeles emerged the victor. It writes the franchise into the history books as a true modern dynasty and leaves Toronto absolutely heartbroken after coming within two outs of a championship.
It was a wild ride. But it’s over. Which means it’s time for one last celebration of the 2025 MLB season—the championship parade, slated for Monday, November 3.
As is tradition the Dodgers get to enjoy a championship parade as a reward for all their work. The entire roster, coaching staff, front office, and accompanying family members will pile onto a large group of buses and take a slow tour through downtown Los Angeles. Hundreds of thousands of Dodgers fans will attend and cheer on their favorite team after a playoff run for the ages. It will produce plenty of viral moments and lifelong memories for those involved.
Here’s how you can follow along, whether you’re watching from home or planning to trek alongside Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and the other Dodgers stars on the ground in Los Angeles.
What time is the Dodgers’ World Series parade?
The Dodgers’ World Series parade is slated to kick off at 11 a.m. PT, or 2 p.m. ET. This is about the standard start time for a championship parade and it’s slated to last about 45 minutes.
How to watch the Dodgers’ World Series parade
Those living in Los Angeles have a multitude of options to enjoy the parade on television.
On the local station front, Good Day LA on Fox 11 will be live at the parade throughout. Other local stations covering the parade will be NBC 4, KTLA 5, ABC 7, KCAL 9, CBS 2, and of course SportsNet LA.
For those around the country who want to watch but don’t enjoy such easy access to local programming, Major League Baseball has ensured a multitude of viewing options. The parade will be streamed live on Dodgers.com, MLB.com, MLB Network, and the MLB App.
Dodgers’ parade route
Hundreds of thousands of fans will choose to celebrate in person. For many it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, even if the Dodgers have won multiple World Series titles recently. For those fans, the parade route will be a key piece of information for Monday’s showcase.
The Dodgers will begin the parade at the intersection of Temple Street and Broadway in downtown Los Angeles. After two blocks west the buses will turn south onto Grand Ave, which will be the longest single stretch of the parade. The Dodgers will slowly drive down Grand Ave and wave to the adoring fans for several blocks until they reach 7th Street, at which point the buses turn west until they hit Figueroa Street. Then the Dodgers turn north; the parade will finish at the intersection of Figueroa and 5th Street.
The team will then head on into Dodger Stadium for more celebrations. Fans can purchase tickets to that separate showcase, which is slated to begin at 12:15 p.m. PT.
Enjoy the parade!