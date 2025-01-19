SI

Dodgers Add Another Big-Name Pitcher Days After Landing Roki Sasaki

The defending champs are adding Tanner Scott, who's one of the best relievers in baseball.

Andy Nesbitt

The Los Angeles Dodgers just got even stronger.
The Los Angeles Dodgers just got even stronger.
The Los Angeles Dodgers have made another big move that makes their pitching staff even more impressive as they have agreed on a four-year deal with left-handed reliever Tanner Scott, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. The deal is worth $72 million.

This move, of course, comes just days after they landed Japanese right-hander Roki Sasaki. The defending champs are now even deeper with the addition of Scott, who has been one of the best relievers in the league over the past two seasons.

Scott split last season with the Miami Marlins and the San Diego Padres and faced the the Dodgers in the playoffs, where he had some really good success against Shohei Ohtani.

The Dodgers seem poised to be even better this coming season than they were last year, which is saying a lot because they were dominant in 2024 and won a World Series title.

