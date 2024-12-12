Dodgers Auctioning Off Ball Aaron Judge Dropped in Game 5 of the 2024 World Series
If you reference "the fifth inning" to a New York Yankees fan in your life, you likely won't have to specify which fifth inning you're talking about.
That would be the fifth inning of Game 5 of the World Series on Oct. 30—instantly one of the most catastrophic innings for any team in the history of baseball. In that inning, the Yankees let a 5–0 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers slip away and blew their best chance to send the series back to California.
An early catalyst for the inning was a flyball from Dodgers shortstop Tommy Edman that New York center fielder Aaron Judge misplayed, giving Los Angeles two baserunners with nobody out. Now, you can own the ball from that play—which the Dodgers are auctioning off.
As of Thursday afternoon, Los Angeles has listed the ball on its auctions website with a current price of $18,510. Eighty-one bids have been made for the ball since it went live on Dec. 2.
For Yankees fans, the ball is a token of a series to forget. For the Dodgers, however, it is just another piece of their second World Series title in five years.