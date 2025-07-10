SI

Dodgers, Brewers Were Equally Nonplussed by Tyler Glasnow's Lengthy Shoelace Tying

Glasnow on Wednesday returned to the mound for the first time since April 27. His toughest opponent was his ... shoelaces?

Tim Capurso

Brewers manager Pat Murphy seemed legitimately perplexed by Glasnow's rather prolonged shoelace-tying.
Brewers manager Pat Murphy seemed legitimately perplexed by Glasnow's rather prolonged shoelace-tying. / Screengrab Twitter @PitchingNinja
In this story:

Tyler Glasnow on Wednesday made his return to the mound for the first time since April 27 after missing over two months due to right shoulder inflammation. And Glasnow, despite walking three batters, was largely effective, striking out five over five scoreless innings while allowing just two hits in the Los Angeles Dodgers' 3-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

In fact, perhaps Glasnow's biggest challenge of the day had nothing to do with pitching. At one point, with Brewers second baseman Bruce Turang at the plate, Glasnow's shoe came untied.

There was then a lengthy delay, as Glasnow deployed an interesting strategy to knot the unusually long laces on his cleats, to the bemusement of both the Dodgers and Brewers.

Dodgers catcher Will Smith and Turang looked rather sheepish. Dodgers pitching coach Mark Prior shook his head with a grin. But the best reaction came from Brewers manager Pat Murphy.

Murphy simply stared, with an I-can't-believe-this-is-where-we're-at-right-now expression on his face.

Play-by-play announcer Brian Anderson summed up Murphy's reaction with some funny commentary.

"Look at Murph. Murph's like, 'Put some Velcro on that thing, kid! See, back in my day, we didn't have shoes. We wore milk cartons on our feet and we were glad to have it!'"

Let's just say, if there was a shoelace-tying clock, Glasnow would have been assessed a violation. Other than the arduous shoelace-tying, it was smooth sailing for Glasnow in his return. Not so much for the Dodgers, who are limping into the All-Star break having lost six straight games.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/MLB