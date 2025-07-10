Dodgers, Brewers Were Equally Nonplussed by Tyler Glasnow's Lengthy Shoelace Tying
Tyler Glasnow on Wednesday made his return to the mound for the first time since April 27 after missing over two months due to right shoulder inflammation. And Glasnow, despite walking three batters, was largely effective, striking out five over five scoreless innings while allowing just two hits in the Los Angeles Dodgers' 3-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.
In fact, perhaps Glasnow's biggest challenge of the day had nothing to do with pitching. At one point, with Brewers second baseman Bruce Turang at the plate, Glasnow's shoe came untied.
There was then a lengthy delay, as Glasnow deployed an interesting strategy to knot the unusually long laces on his cleats, to the bemusement of both the Dodgers and Brewers.
Dodgers catcher Will Smith and Turang looked rather sheepish. Dodgers pitching coach Mark Prior shook his head with a grin. But the best reaction came from Brewers manager Pat Murphy.
Murphy simply stared, with an I-can't-believe-this-is-where-we're-at-right-now expression on his face.
Play-by-play announcer Brian Anderson summed up Murphy's reaction with some funny commentary.
"Look at Murph. Murph's like, 'Put some Velcro on that thing, kid! See, back in my day, we didn't have shoes. We wore milk cartons on our feet and we were glad to have it!'"
Let's just say, if there was a shoelace-tying clock, Glasnow would have been assessed a violation. Other than the arduous shoelace-tying, it was smooth sailing for Glasnow in his return. Not so much for the Dodgers, who are limping into the All-Star break having lost six straight games.