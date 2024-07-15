Dodgers Crushed by MLB Fans After Losing on Embarrassing Walk-Off Error
This was a brutal way to lose a game.
The Los Angeles Dodgers entered the 2024 MLB season as the favorites to win the World Series but the NL West leaders are limping into the All-Star break after losing two straight games to the Tigers, which included an embarrassing ending to Sunday's game.
The Dodgers, who have lost six of their last seven games, had a one-run lead heading into the bottom of the ninth. Right-handed pitcher Yohan Ramírez then gave the game away when he fielded a grounder back to the mound and made a wild throw to third that allowed Justyn-Henry Malloy to score the winning run.
This was a rough scene for the Dodgers, who blew a five-run lead in the ninth in Saturday's loss:
Fans roasted the Dodgers:
