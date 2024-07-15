SI

Dodgers Crushed by MLB Fans After Losing on Embarrassing Walk-Off Error

This was a brutal way to lose a game.

Andy Nesbitt

The Dodgers found a brutal way to lose to the Tigers on Sunday.
The Los Angeles Dodgers entered the 2024 MLB season as the favorites to win the World Series but the NL West leaders are limping into the All-Star break after losing two straight games to the Tigers, which included an embarrassing ending to Sunday's game.

The Dodgers, who have lost six of their last seven games, had a one-run lead heading into the bottom of the ninth. Right-handed pitcher Yohan Ramírez then gave the game away when he fielded a grounder back to the mound and made a wild throw to third that allowed Justyn-Henry Malloy to score the winning run.

This was a rough scene for the Dodgers, who blew a five-run lead in the ninth in Saturday's loss:

Fans roasted the Dodgers:

