Dodgers' Dave Roberts Clarifies Plan for Shohei Ohtani in World Series Game 6
If the Dodgers want to repeat as World Series champions, they'll have to cobble together 54 more outs against a Blue Jays lineup that has become the toast of Canada a year after hitting .241 collectively.
That starts Friday in Game 6, with both bullpens still feeling the distant aftershocks of Los Angeles's 18-inning Game 3 win. It'll be all hands on deck for a Dodgers team on the brink of extinction, but one notable arm will be absent.
Designated hitter and pitcher Shohei Ohtani is not available to throw for the Dodgers Friday if needed, manager Dave Roberts said via Fox shortly before Game 6 Friday. Ohtani, the losing pitcher in Game 4 (his first loss since August), will be available Saturday in the event of a Game 7.
One pitcher that is available Friday for Los Angeles: Tyler Glasnow, who started and took no decision in Game 3.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who has gone the distance each of his last two starts, will toe the rubber for the Dodgers Friday. Toronto will start two-time All-Star Kevin Gausman.