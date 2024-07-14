Dodgers' Dustin May to Miss Rest of 2024 Season Due to Torn Esophagus, per Report
The Los Angeles Dodgers were hoping to get Dustin May back on the mound in the near future, but it seems that his return will be significantly delayed.
May is set to miss the remainder of the 2024 MLB season after undergoing a procedure to repair a torn esophagus, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
May underwent a season-ending surgery last season to repair a torn flexor tendon in his right arm. He's yet to make an appearance in 2024, and the esophagus injury figures to sideline him for the reaminder of the campaign.
May's esophagus injury was suffered in a "non-baseball setting," per Passan. The 26-year-old reportedly received medical attention after experiencing pain in his stomach and throat, and later underwent a procedure to fix the torn espohagus.
He made nine appearances in 2023 and has managed just 46 outings over the last five seasons. Injuries have thus far derailed his once-promising career. May was limited to just five starts in 2021 and six in 2022 and has never thrown more than 56 1/3 innings in a single season.
The right-hander will hope to get back to his previous form when he eventually makes his return to the mound in 2025, though this significant setback will certainly be a blow for an injury-ridden Dodgers starting rotation that was hoping to add May to the mix in the near future.