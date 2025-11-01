Dodgers Escape Ninth-Inning Jam, Force Game 7 With Epic Double Play
In the ninth inning of Game 6 of the World Series Saturday, the ghosts of the Blue Jays' past World Series titles appeared to come to life—taunting the Dodgers as Toronto put runners on second and third with an eye toward winning it all.
Not so fast. Glove-first Blue Jays shortstop Andrés Giménez came to the plate with one out against pitcher Tyler Glasnow. With Rogers Centre roaring, Giménez hit a sharp fly ball toward left fielder Kiké Hernández. Hernández snared the fly, alertly fired to second base, and doubled off right fielder Addison Barger to finish off an instantly famous double play.
When second baseman Miguel Rojas stepped on the bag, it ensured that the World Series would reach a Game 7 for the first time since 2019.
Who will start that Game 7 for Los Angeles is a mystery; Glasnow, speculated as the top candidate, threw just three pitches. Shohei Ohtani is also expected to be available on the mound.
Toronto hasn't won the World Series in three decades, and no team has won back-to-back World Series titles since the Yankees at the turn of the century. Something has to give, and will.