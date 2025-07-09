Dodgers Fall Again, Suffer Worst Losing Streak Since 2019
The Los Angeles Dodgers are struggling, which is a statement that hasn't been written much in the last decade.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dodgers fell to the Milwaukee Brewers in extra innings, extending their current losing streak to six games. While that doesn't seem like a lot, it is for L.A. The Dodgers are now in the midst of their longest losing streak since April of 2019. Oddly enough, two of the losses in that streak came against the Brewers.
On Wednesday, it appeared as if L.A. was finally going to break the streak. Closer Tanner Scott was on the mound in the bottom of the ninth inning with a 2-1 lead. He surrendered three singles, allowing Milwaukee to tie the game. After the Dodgers came up empty in the top of the 10th, the Brewers scored the winning run on a Jackson Chourio single in their half of the inning. That completed a sweep, the second in a row the defending World Series champions have suffered.
During the current streak, the Dodgers have only scored 10 runs, and have a run differential of -34.
Despite losing six in a row, the Dodgers still have the best record in the National League, and remain 18 games over .500. They'll be fine.
That said, there are cracks in the team's seemingly impenetrable armor. Injuries have been a major issue all season. Tyler Glasnow returned to the mound on Wednesday for the first time since late April. He tossed five shutout innings, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out five. It was a good first step back. The team also has Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki still out, though Snell is set to begin a rehab assignment and may be moving towards a return.
Perhaps most concerning for the Dodgers has been the offensive drop-off from Mookie Betts this season. Through 86 games this season, Betts is slashing .246/.316/.286. All three numbers would be career-worsts. His OPS of .702 is 161 points lower than his performance from the 2024 season.
Luckily for the Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith and Andy Pages are all having excellent seasons to make up for Betts's drop off.