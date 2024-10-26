Dodgers Fan Interferes With Critical, Ninth-Inning Play in Game 1 of World Series
With Game 1 of the World Series between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers tied 2–2 in the ninth inning, one fan at Dodgers Stadium did the unthinkable.
With two outs at the top of the ninth, Yankees’ Gleyber Torres hit a fly ball to left center field that appeared to be just short of a home run. Before the ball could bounce off the wall, however, a Dodgers fan reached out over the wall with his glove and caught it himself.
Torres’s hit turned into an automatic double after replay review declared fan interference. The fan was later shown being escorted out of the stadium by security.
Though Torres’s ball likely wasn’t going to be a homer, the fan’s shortsighted move put Torres on second with Juan Soto coming onto the plate during a clutch moment of the game.
The sports world didn’t appreciate the Dodgers fan’s selfish gesture.