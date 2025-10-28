Dodgers Fans Greeted George Springer With Chorus of Boos in Game 3 of World Series
Rather unsurprisingly, George Springer received a less than warm welcome from fans at Dodger Stadium on Monday.
When Springer was introduced during warmups, boos from Dodgers fans cascaded across the stadium. The Blue Jays' slugger received a similar response when he stepped up to the plate as the game's first batter.
Of course, Springer was a member of the 2017 Astros World Series team that defeated the Dodgers in the Fall Classic. That team was later found to have been illegally stealing signs, which resulted in discipline for various members of the organization, but not players.
Since then, Springer, as well as anyone from that Astros team, has effectively been public enemy No. 1 in Los Angeles whenever they visit Dodger Stadium. Springer, eight years removed from that scandal, is still hearing the jeers despite being with a new team.
Toronto was expecting Springer to be booed in L.A. Blue Jays infielder Ernie Clement joked that he often joins in on the booing from opposing fans, suggesting that it actually serves to motivate Springer, who has made a habit of silencing his doubters with his play on the field.