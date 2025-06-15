Dodgers Get Concerning Injury Update on Roki Sasaki
The Los Angeles Dodgers pitching staff has been marred by injury this season, and things could be in line to get even worse following the latest update from manager Dave Roberts.
23-year-old starting pitcher Roki Sasaki has been on the injured list since May 13, and it doesn't seem as if he will be returning to the mound anytime soon. On Sunday, Roberts told reporters that Sasaki has stopped throwing over the last few days after feeling discomfort in his shoulder when throwing with intensity, via The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya.
There's no timeline for Sasaki's return, and whether or not the rookie is able to pitch again in 2025 still remains to be seen.
"We have to plan on life without him at least this year, that's fair to say," Roberts told reporters when discussing Sasaki's setback.
Prior to hitting the IL, Sasaki had made eight starts in his first season in MLB. He owns a 4.72 ERA with 24 strikeouts and 22 walks in 34 2/3 innings. He's among a handful of Dodgers starters currently sidelined with an injury, and with his return later this season now uncertain, things have gone from bad to worse in L.A.
In addition to Sasaki, Dodgers starters currently on the IL include Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, Gavin Stone and Tony Gonsolin.