Dodgers Gifted Run vs. Mets on Blown Non-Reviewable Call By Umpire
The Los Angeles Dodgers got a gift thanks to a terrible call on Saturday against the New York Mets.
During the top of the second inning at Citi Field, Dodgers rookie catcher Dalton Rushing came to the plate with runners on first and third and one out. L.A. already led 1–0 and Mets starting pitcher David Peterson was trying to work out of a jam.
On a 1–1 pitch, Rushing pounded a ball into the ground, and it rolled out in front of the plate. Mets catcher Luis Torrens grabbed it and fired to first to get an out, but Tommy Edman scored from third base, giving the Dodgers a 2–0 lead. There's just one problem: the ball clearly hit off Rushing's shin and should have been called a foul ball. It was so obvious that Peterson didn't even attempt to grab the ball because he thought the play was dead.
Video is below.
For some inexplicable reason, that's a non-reviewable play. It makes zero sense that they can review a hit by pitch call to see whether it was actually a foul tip, or whether a ball is fair or foul, but can't look at whether a guy fouled a ball off himself or not.
Just a brutal call by this umpiring crew. The fact that none of the other members of the crew stepped up to call out the mistake makes it even worse.