SI

Dodgers Gifted Run vs. Mets on Blown Non-Reviewable Call By Umpire

Ryan Phillips

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing hits ball off his shin against the New York Mets.
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing hits ball off his shin against the New York Mets. / Via Fox Sports MLB
In this story:

The Los Angeles Dodgers got a gift thanks to a terrible call on Saturday against the New York Mets.

During the top of the second inning at Citi Field, Dodgers rookie catcher Dalton Rushing came to the plate with runners on first and third and one out. L.A. already led 1–0 and Mets starting pitcher David Peterson was trying to work out of a jam.

On a 1–1 pitch, Rushing pounded a ball into the ground, and it rolled out in front of the plate. Mets catcher Luis Torrens grabbed it and fired to first to get an out, but Tommy Edman scored from third base, giving the Dodgers a 2–0 lead. There's just one problem: the ball clearly hit off Rushing's shin and should have been called a foul ball. It was so obvious that Peterson didn't even attempt to grab the ball because he thought the play was dead.

Video is below.

For some inexplicable reason, that's a non-reviewable play. It makes zero sense that they can review a hit by pitch call to see whether it was actually a foul tip, or whether a ball is fair or foul, but can't look at whether a guy fouled a ball off himself or not.

Just a brutal call by this umpiring crew. The fact that none of the other members of the crew stepped up to call out the mistake makes it even worse.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/MLB