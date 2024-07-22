SI

Dodgers Designate Veteran Pitcher James Paxton for Assignment, per Report

Patrick Andres

Jul 21, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher James Paxton (65) throws a pitch against the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium.
Jul 21, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher James Paxton (65) throws a pitch against the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium. / Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports

After a run of rough outings, it appears a veteran pitcher is on his way out the door with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Dodgers are designating pitcher James Paxton for assignment, according to a Monday afternoon report from Robert Murray of FanSided.

Paxton, 35, is 8-2 this season with a 4.43 ERA and 64 strikeouts across 89 1/3 innings pitched. His 48 walks lead the National League.

In his last four starts, Paxton has given up 17 earned runs in 17 2/3 innings pitched—an 8.66 ERA.

Paxton is in his 11th season in a career split between the Seattle Mariners, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles.

The Richmond, British Columbia native is 72-40 lifetime with a 3.76 ERA; his 72 wins ranked 34th among active pitchers. He is a two-time American League Pitcher of the Month and a three-time AL Player of the Week, and has a no-hitter to his name against the Toronto Blue Jays in 2018.

Published
Patrick Andres

PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/MLB