Dodgers Designate Veteran Pitcher James Paxton for Assignment, per Report
After a run of rough outings, it appears a veteran pitcher is on his way out the door with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Dodgers are designating pitcher James Paxton for assignment, according to a Monday afternoon report from Robert Murray of FanSided.
Paxton, 35, is 8-2 this season with a 4.43 ERA and 64 strikeouts across 89 1/3 innings pitched. His 48 walks lead the National League.
In his last four starts, Paxton has given up 17 earned runs in 17 2/3 innings pitched—an 8.66 ERA.
Paxton is in his 11th season in a career split between the Seattle Mariners, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles.
The Richmond, British Columbia native is 72-40 lifetime with a 3.76 ERA; his 72 wins ranked 34th among active pitchers. He is a two-time American League Pitcher of the Month and a three-time AL Player of the Week, and has a no-hitter to his name against the Toronto Blue Jays in 2018.