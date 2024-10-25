Dodgers Keep Relief Pitcher Evan Phillips Off World Series Roster With Arm Fatigue
As they open World Series play Friday evening against the New York Yankees, the Los Angeles Dodgers will be without the services of one of their top relivers.
Dodgers pitcher Evan Phillips has been left off his team's World Series roster, Los Angeles president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman told reporters Friday. Phillips's omission will deny the Dodgers the ability to use one of their most effective relievers.
Per Friedman, ambiguity surrounding the status of Phillips's arm catalyzed Los Angeles's decision to leave Phillips off the roster. The pitcher began to feel tightness in the arm during Game 6 of the NLCS—a 10–5 Dodgers win over the New York Mets that saw Phillips pitch an inning.
In 15 1/3 innings spread between 12 career postseason games, Phillips has not allowed an earned run. He is 3–0 with a 0.91 WHIP and 21 strikeouts.
If he is by chance added to the roster, the 30-year-old would see the first World Series action of his career.