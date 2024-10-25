SI

Dodgers Keep Relief Pitcher Evan Phillips Off World Series Roster With Arm Fatigue

The veteran has never given up an earned run in the playoffs.

Patrick Andres

Evan Phillips throws a pitch against the Cubs in 2024.
Evan Phillips throws a pitch against the Cubs in 2024. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
As they open World Series play Friday evening against the New York Yankees, the Los Angeles Dodgers will be without the services of one of their top relivers.

Dodgers pitcher Evan Phillips has been left off his team's World Series roster, Los Angeles president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman told reporters Friday. Phillips's omission will deny the Dodgers the ability to use one of their most effective relievers.

Per Friedman, ambiguity surrounding the status of Phillips's arm catalyzed Los Angeles's decision to leave Phillips off the roster. The pitcher began to feel tightness in the arm during Game 6 of the NLCS—a 10–5 Dodgers win over the New York Mets that saw Phillips pitch an inning.

In 15 1/3 innings spread between 12 career postseason games, Phillips has not allowed an earned run. He is 3–0 with a 0.91 WHIP and 21 strikeouts.

If he is by chance added to the roster, the 30-year-old would see the first World Series action of his career.

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

