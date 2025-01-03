SI

Dodgers, Korean Infielder Hye-seong Kim Agree to Three-Year Contract

Kim, 25, has spent the last eight seasons in the KBO League.

Tim Capurso

Team South Korea infielder Hyeseong Kim hits a single in the third inning against USA in a baseball semifinal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium on August 5, 2021.
Team South Korea infielder Hyeseong Kim hits a single in the third inning against USA in a baseball semifinal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium on August 5, 2021. / Yukihito Taguchi-Imagn Images
The defending world champion Los Angeles Dodgers have continued their quest to upgrade their championship club from this past season.

The Dodgers on Friday agreed to terms on a three-year contract with infielder Hyeseong Kim of the KBO League, according to multiple reports. Daniel Kim of ESPN was first to report the news. The deal reportedly has the option for an additional two years.

Regarded as one of the top hitters in the KBO, Kim was posted on Dec. 4 by his team, the Kiwoom Heroes, opening up the 30-day window for the 25-year-old to sign with an MLB team.

In 953 games, Kim has posted a .304/.364/.403 slash line. A left-handed batter, Kim hit .326 with a .383 OBP, stealing 30 bases, his seventh straight season with 20-plus swipes, for the Heroes in '24.

A versatile and capable defender, Kim has spent time at second base, shortstop and both corner outfield spots in the KBO. He has twice won a KBO Golden Glove at the keystone and once at shortstop.

With Los Angeles, Kim figures to add valuable depth to a middle infield that includes the likes of eight-time All-Star Mookie Betts, Gavin Lux and Miguel Rojas.

