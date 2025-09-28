Dodgers Make Decision on Clayton Kershaw's Status for NL Wild-Card Series
Clayton Kershaw will officially make his final MLB regular season start on Sunday when the Dodgers face the Mariners to close out the 2025 season. The three-time Cy Young award winner will retire after this season, but his retirement is delayed as the Dodgers clinched a playoff spot.
Los Angeles begins the wild-card series on Tuesday, Sept. 30 against either the Reds or the Mets, depending on who clinches that postseason spot on Sunday. But, will Kershaw compete for the Dodgers in this series?
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters on Sunday that Kershaw will not be on the wild-card roster for Los Angeles, via Los Angeles Times' Jack Harris. However, there is still a chance the veteran pitcher will return to the roster if the Dodgers reach the NLDS.
This decision makes sense since Kershaw is starting on Sunday. He will rest this upcoming week during the wild card. But, will Sunday's start be the final appearance of Kershaw's MLB career? It all depends how the Dodgers do in the postseason.