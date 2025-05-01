Dodgers Minor Leaguer Wins Game on Remarkable Walk-Off Inside the Park Home Run
With a 3–2 lead heading into the final few frames of their game against the Oklahoma City Comets on Thursday afternoon, the El Paso Chihuahuas had a 70.8% chance to win according to MiLB.com, primed to tally their second straight victory.
Unfortunately for them, things quickly changed. After Oklahoma City tied things up in the 6th, they sent first baseman/left fielder Ryan Ward to the plate in the bottom of the 7th—the game's final inning as part of a double header—and with two outs, the 27-year-old hit an inside-the-park home run to steal the win.
Here's a look at the play:
The dinger was Ward's sixth of the 2025 season and his 23rd RBI. The win was the Comets' 20th of the season, and keeps them in first place in the Pacific Coast League's East division.
Ward, age 27, was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers with the 251st overall pick in the 2019 MLB draft and has spent the majority of his career in AAA with Oklahoma City. With a few more walk-offs like the one on Thursday, perhaps he'll get his shot in the big leagues sooner rather than later.