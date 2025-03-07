SI

Dodgers Nearing Dave Roberts Extension After Second World Series Championship

Los Angeles is reportedly locking down its skipper.

Patrick Andres

Dave Roberts speaks during the MLB Winter Meetings on Dec. 9, 2024.
Dave Roberts speaks during the MLB Winter Meetings on Dec. 9, 2024. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

In the wake of a second World Series title in the last five years, the Los Angeles Dodgers appear to have locked down their manager for the foreseeable future.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is nearing an extension, according to a Thursday evening report from Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.

Roberts, 52, is in his ninth season as Los Angeles's manager. Under his guidance, the Dodgers have won two World Series titles—in 2020 and '24—and four pennants.

The skipper has received National League Manager of the Year votes in every year of his tenure, winning the award in 2016.

Roberts has arguably eclipsed his profile as an outfielder, constructed during a career that lasted from 1999 to 2008. He is best known in that role for his stolen base in Game 4 of the 2004 ALCS against the New York Yankees, which kick-started the Boston Red Sox's improbable run to their first World Series title in 86 years.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/MLB