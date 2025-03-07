Dodgers Nearing Dave Roberts Extension After Second World Series Championship
In the wake of a second World Series title in the last five years, the Los Angeles Dodgers appear to have locked down their manager for the foreseeable future.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is nearing an extension, according to a Thursday evening report from Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.
Roberts, 52, is in his ninth season as Los Angeles's manager. Under his guidance, the Dodgers have won two World Series titles—in 2020 and '24—and four pennants.
The skipper has received National League Manager of the Year votes in every year of his tenure, winning the award in 2016.
Roberts has arguably eclipsed his profile as an outfielder, constructed during a career that lasted from 1999 to 2008. He is best known in that role for his stolen base in Game 4 of the 2004 ALCS against the New York Yankees, which kick-started the Boston Red Sox's improbable run to their first World Series title in 86 years.