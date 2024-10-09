Blink 182’s Tom DeLonge Led Electric Moment During Dodgers-Padres Game 3
The San Diego Padres were able to hang on at home Tuesday night and win Game 3 of their NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers, 6-5, to take a 2-1 series lead.
The Padres scored all six of their runs in the second inning, with Fernando Tatis Jr. capping it off with a monster two-run home run to left field that gave them a 6-1 lead.
Later in the game one of the coolest moments of the MLB playoffs happened between innings when Blink 182's Tom DeLonge led the crowd at Petco Park in the singing of the band's legendary song "All The Small Things." DeLonge and the band have San Diego roots and he's a huge Padres fan.
Look at this scene:
Too good.
Game 4 is Wednesday night at 9:08 p.m. ET.
