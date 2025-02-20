Dodgers Pitcher Bobby Miller Walks Off Field After Taking 106 MPH Line Drive Off Head
A scary moment occurred during the third inning of the Los Angeles Dodgers' game against the Chicago Cubs in spring training Cactus League action on Thursday at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Ariz.
In the top of the third inning with the Dodgers leading 3–0, a runner on second base and a 2–1 count, Los Angeles pitcher Bobby Miller delivered a curveball in the middle of the zone, a pitch that was ripped by Cubs infielder Michael Busch.
Unfortunately, the ball, which was hit by Busch at 105.5 MPH, struck Miller in the head. The Dodgers pitcher crumpled to the ground, and moments later, was examined by the club's trainer, who was joined by manager Dave Roberts, Dodgers infielder Max Muncy, catcher Hunter Feduccia and home-plate umpire Tony Randazzo around the mound.
Miller was able to walk off under his own power.
After the game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, via Noah Camras on X, told reporters that Miller will be in the concussion protocol, adding that he doesn't yet know how much time the 25-year-old will miss.
Muncy added that Miller, after being asked if he knew where he was, made a joke about hanging a curveball to Busch.
After a solid first season in 2023 that saw him post a 3.76 ERA in 124 1/3 innings, Miller missed a couple months due to a shoulder injury in '24, then struggled in his return to the mound.
Now, it appears he'll endure a setback in his preparations for the '25 season.