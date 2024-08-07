Dodgers Pitcher’s Comeback Ends in Tears After Just Eight Pitches
Brusdar Graterol made his season debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night after missing the first four and a half months of the season rehabbing a shoulder injury. His outing was brief and heartbreaking.
On his eighth pitch Graterol heard a pop. According to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, Graterol suffered a grade 3 hamstring strain. The recovery will take months, which means his season is over after it barely began.
Graterol had to be helped off the field by third baseman Enrique Hernandez and a trainer. He could barely pick his head up and was clearly emotional with announcer Joe Davis noting he was leaving the field in tears.
You can't help but feel horrible for Graterol who was one of the Dodgers's best relievers the last couple seasons. Last year he appeared in 68 games with a 0.97 WHIP, saved seven games and was credited with 19 holds. Thanks to two earned runs in his one brief appearance, he'll be credited with a 54 ERA this season. It doesn't really mean anything, but it will stick out like a sore thumb and serve as an immediate reminder of a cursed season.
Graterol suffered a shoulder injury in spring training and was close to a return when he re-aggravated the injury right before the season began.
Hopefully he's ready physically and mentally by next spring.