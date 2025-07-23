Joe Davis on the Dodgers broadcast:



"Oooh boy... 58 mph off of the bat, and it cleared the bases with that throw... We came on the air talking about how crisp last night was. Well-rounded. The kind of game that they'd been waiting to play. This is ugly." ⚾️🎙️ #MLB https://t.co/n6SZ7GwAql pic.twitter.com/xn1Rvo0cdA