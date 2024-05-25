Dodgers Pitcher Sweats Through Jersey on 80-Degree Night in Cincinnati
James Paxton started for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday evening in Cincinnati. Things got off to a rough start for Paxton as he walked two of the first three Reds batters he faced before surrendering a three-run home run to Spencer Steer. It was the kind of start that could really make a pitcher sweat.
Of course, you could see he was sweating long before he threw the first pitch.
In another strong showing for Nike and Fanatics, Paxton's jersey was drenched by the time he gave up his first homer on Friday. If you wonder why his face looks dry, that's because all his sweat had been absorbed by his shirt. It looks downright sticky in this highlight.
It was around 80 degrees at the Great American Ballpark for the opening pitch. It's only going to get warmer over the next few months. With new jerseys not arriving until next season we're going to see some very sweaty ballplayers this summer.
Paxton ended up going 4 2/3 innings. He walked four, struck out four and gave up five earned runs on five hits. When he finally got pulled, he probably went to the locker room to ring out his jersey.
No need to rub it in. Just give the man a towel.