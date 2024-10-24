SI

Dodgers Press Box Features Touching Tribute to Late Team Icon Fernando Valenzuela

The former pitcher and broadcaster died Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Fernando Valenzuela with Mike Scioscia in 2023. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Dodgers will begin the World Series without a franchise icon on Friday.

The Dodgers are mourning the loss of longtime pitcher and broadcaster Fernando Valenzuela who died on Tuesday at 63. Valenzuela pitched for the team from 1980 to '90 and served as one of its broadcasters from 2003 to '24. His superb 1981 season helped galvanize the team's Mexican fanbase and propel Los Angeles to the World Series.

It is only appropriate, then, that the Dodgers pay tribute to Valenzuela as they prepare for a Fall Classic against the New York Yankees—the first between the two teams since '81.

On Thursday, ESPN's Jorge Castillo posted a picture on social media of a tribute to Valenzuela Los Angeles set up in its press box.

The display includes a picture of Valenzuela and a blue and white bouquet of flowers.

During the '81 World Series, Valenzuela won a complete game 5–4 in his only start. The Dodgers won the series in six games.

PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

