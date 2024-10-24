Dodgers Press Box Features Touching Tribute to Late Team Icon Fernando Valenzuela
The Los Angeles Dodgers will begin the World Series without a franchise icon on Friday.
The Dodgers are mourning the loss of longtime pitcher and broadcaster Fernando Valenzuela who died on Tuesday at 63. Valenzuela pitched for the team from 1980 to '90 and served as one of its broadcasters from 2003 to '24. His superb 1981 season helped galvanize the team's Mexican fanbase and propel Los Angeles to the World Series.
It is only appropriate, then, that the Dodgers pay tribute to Valenzuela as they prepare for a Fall Classic against the New York Yankees—the first between the two teams since '81.
On Thursday, ESPN's Jorge Castillo posted a picture on social media of a tribute to Valenzuela Los Angeles set up in its press box.
The display includes a picture of Valenzuela and a blue and white bouquet of flowers.
During the '81 World Series, Valenzuela won a complete game 5–4 in his only start. The Dodgers won the series in six games.