Dodgers-Rangers Game Ends on Controversial Call By Umpire
The Texas Rangers are not going to be happy about how their game ended on Sunday.
A controversial call in the bottom of the ninth robbed Texas of a chance to come back against the Los Angeles Dodgers and ended the game, 1-0.
Outfielder Wyatt Langford was on first base following an infield single. Dodgers closer Tanner Scott got the next two hitters out and faced Jake Burger. With an 0-1 count, Scott threw a fastball just outside the zone, but on the pitch, Langford took off for second base. Catcher Will Smith popped up and fired a strike to shortstop Miguel Rojas. Lanford beat the throw, but as he popped up from his slide, he lost contact with the base and was called out to end the game.
On replay, it appeared Rojas didn't touch Langford with his glove while he was off the base and only reapplied the tag once he was back on it. It was remarkably close and a difficult call for the replay official. Eventually, the call stood, likely because there wasn't enough evidence to overturn it, but in reality, Langford appeared to be safe.
That's a really close call, but the Rangers had a right to be upset.
The loss dropped Texas to 13-9, while the Dodgers improved their record to 16-7.