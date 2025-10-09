Dodgers Remove Struggling Closer From NLDS Roster
The Dodgers just thinned out an already weak bullpen.
On Thursday, Los Angeles removed struggling closer Tanner Scott from their National League Division Series roster and replaced him with Justin Wrobleski. Scott was away from the team on Wednesday night during Game 3 of the NLDS against the Phillies.
The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya is reporting Scott had a "lower body abscess procedure" that was unexpected and developed during a workout day. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts didn't rule out Scott's availability for the World Series, but removing him from the roster made the 31-year-old ineligible for the NLCS if L.A. reaches it.
While Scott struggled in 2025, his absence thins out a Dodgers bullpen that was a problem all year. During the regular season, L.A.'s bullpen ranked 21st in ERA (4.27) and 22nd in WHIP (1.33). The unit also ranked 23rd in home runs allowed (81). Things haven't improved in the postseason, as L.A.'s bullpen is carrying a 7.04 ERA, a 2.22 WHIP, and opposing batters are hitting .323 against the team's relievers.
Scott signed a four-year, $72 million deal in the offseason to take over as the Dodgers' closer. The marriage has been rocky. He was one of MLB's most dominant relievers in 2023 and '24, but was awful during the 2025 campaign. In 61 appearances, Scott went 1-4 with a 4.74 ERA, a 1.26 WHIP, and 60 strikeouts against 18 walks in 57 innings. He saved 23 games, but had an MLB-high 10 blown saves.
Perhaps even more concerning for the Dodgers, more than any other deal, his massive contract may have pushed MLB closer to a salary cap than any other.
Scott had yet to pitch in the postseason, and Roki Sasaki has seemingly taken over as the team's closer, but a struggling unit just lost a high-end arm.