Dodgers Replacing Longest Tenured Position Player With Top Prospect

Dalton Rushing has been called up by the Dodger per @FabianArdaya.



2025 (AAA): 132 PA, .308/.424/.515, 5 2B, 5 HR, 15.9% BB, 22% K



Rushing is one of the best prospect bats in the game, but his PT situation is cloudy.#LetsGoDodgers pic.twitter.com/EsqDSbmRkb