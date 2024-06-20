Dodgers Think Shohei Ohtani is 'More Accessible' Without Longtime Interpreter
In his first season as a Los Angeles Dodger, Shohei Ohtani is living up to the hype. He's leading the National League in total bases (178), OPS (.995), and SLG (.608) in mid-June. But he's also seemingly grown socially with the Dodgers.
Before the regular season began, a scandal broke in regards to millions of dollars of gambling debts that Ohtani's interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, accrued. Allegedly, Mizuhara had stolen money from Ohtani, his longtime friend and coworker, to bankroll his wagers.
Mizuhara was fired by the Dodgers before the season began, leaving Ohtani without his interpreter. Another Dodgers staffer with previous experience interpreting Japanese, Will Ireton, has stepped in to facilitate media sessions.
Those around the Dodgers say that the absence of the typical buffer between Ohtani—who is in his seventh season playing baseball in America—and his teammates and coworkers has made him more available.
Here's what Hannah Keyser reported in a profile on Tyler Glasnow for GQ Sports:
"In fact, multiple people around the Dodgers indicate that Ohtani has become much more accessible in the absence of his longtime interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, who was fired from the Dodgers early this season amid reports that he had stolen millions of dollars from Ohtani to cover gambling debts."
Glasnow added that Ohtani's English is great, and said he can have, "any conversation," with his English-speaking teammates.
Mizuhara has since pleaded guilty to charges of bank and tax fraud and his sentencing is scheduled for the fall. Before pleading guilty, a judge ordered Mizuhara to get gambling addiction treatment.