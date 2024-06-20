SI

Dodgers Think Shohei Ohtani is 'More Accessible' Without Longtime Interpreter

Shohei Ohtani was left without an interpreter after Ippei Mizuhara pled guilty to stealing millions of dollars from the baseball superstar.

Josh Wilson

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) is greeted after hitting a solo home run against the Kansas City Royals during the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) is greeted after hitting a solo home run against the Kansas City Royals during the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

In his first season as a Los Angeles Dodger, Shohei Ohtani is living up to the hype. He's leading the National League in total bases (178), OPS (.995), and SLG (.608) in mid-June. But he's also seemingly grown socially with the Dodgers.

Before the regular season began, a scandal broke in regards to millions of dollars of gambling debts that Ohtani's interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, accrued. Allegedly, Mizuhara had stolen money from Ohtani, his longtime friend and coworker, to bankroll his wagers.

Mizuhara was fired by the Dodgers before the season began, leaving Ohtani without his interpreter. Another Dodgers staffer with previous experience interpreting Japanese, Will Ireton, has stepped in to facilitate media sessions.

Those around the Dodgers say that the absence of the typical buffer between Ohtani—who is in his seventh season playing baseball in America—and his teammates and coworkers has made him more available.

Here's what Hannah Keyser reported in a profile on Tyler Glasnow for GQ Sports:

"In fact, multiple people around the Dodgers indicate that Ohtani has become much more accessible in the absence of his longtime interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, who was fired from the Dodgers early this season amid reports that he had stolen millions of dollars from Ohtani to cover gambling debts."

Glasnow added that Ohtani's English is great, and said he can have, "any conversation," with his English-speaking teammates.

Mizuhara has since pleaded guilty to charges of bank and tax fraud and his sentencing is scheduled for the fall. Before pleading guilty, a judge ordered Mizuhara to get gambling addiction treatment.

Published
Josh Wilson

JOSH WILSON

Josh Wilson is the News Director of the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining the SI team in 2024, Josh worked for FanSided in a variety of roles, most recently as Senior Managing Editor of the brand’s flagship site. He has also served as a general manager of Sportscasting, the sports arm of a startup sports media company, where he oversaw the site’s editorial and business strategy. Josh has a Bachelor’s degree in mass communications from the State University of New York at Cortland and a Master’s degree in accountancy from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois. Josh loves a good nonfiction book and enjoys learning and practicing Polish. He lives in Chicago but was raised in Upstate NY. He spent most of his life in the Northeast and briefly lived in Poland where he ate an unhealthy amount of pastries for six months.

Home/MLB