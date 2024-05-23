Dodgers Organist Makes Perfect Song Choice as Car Burns in Stadium Parking Lot
There was a car fire in the parking lot at Dodger Stadium earlier this week. While the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks prepared for a baseball game, somewhere on the grounds someone's entire day was being ruined. While this person should have been enjoying a Dodger dog, one of his or her most valuable investments was literally going up in smoke. And while the car burned outside, Dodgers organist Dieter Ruehle was inside the stadium playing the perfect song for the occasion.
It's an obvious choice, but when you see a car fire or someone in the office leaves the toaster oven on the wrong setting when they're reheating a cheese pita, the only song that you can turn to is We Didn't Start the Fire.
I guess Fire by Jimi Hendrix, Great Balls of Fire by Jerry Lee Lewis or Johnny Cash's Ring of Fire also would have worked, but none of them are as culturally relevant as the Billy Joel tune or they would have been updated by Fall Out Boy.
Speaking of, we're coming up on the one-year anniversary of the release of this song and we should probably revist the track and admit it's a solid reimagining. Still catchy. Still rocks. Features two Michael Jordan references and celebrates the Cubs winning a World Series. Sure, it's a little heavy on the Chicago sports scene, but would you rather a less skilled rock band try this?
Covering a song that is so iconic that it's the go-to for an organist when a car catches on fire in the parking isn't for the faint of heart. And neither is sitting through a Dodgers game while your car smoulders in the parking lot. It might not be the pairing you're expecting, but sometimes you just don't have a choice.