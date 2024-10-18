Dodgers Had Strong Reasoning for Not Yanking Struggling Jack Flaherty in Game 5 vs. Mets
At first glance, it was rather head-scratching to see Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts leave his starter, Jack Flaherty, in Game 5 of the NLCS as the New York Mets uncorked run after run in the first three innings of the game.
Flaherty, through three innings of work, gave up eight earned runs on eight hits and four walks. Why would Roberts not turn to his bullpen when the Mets were rallying, up 3–1, to try to keep the game within reach?
Well, what's ahead might be on his mind. L.A. Times beat writer Jack Harris pointed out that a Game 6 on Sunday would be a likely bullpen game. Roberts wants to keep those arms fresh. Of course, Los Angeles has three games in the series and winning tonight would wrap it up, so it's valid to quarrel over if this was the right strategy or not for Game 5.
Importantly, the Dodgers have scored 30 runs across the first four games of this series. It's also not totally out there for Roberts to believe in the explosiveness of his offense with so much game left to play. It's certainly a more nuanced decision than it appears on the surface.
The truth is, as much as the Dodgers would love to close it out on Friday, with a 3-1 series lead they do not have as much reason as New York to be urgent. But dropping a game always runs the risk of handing momentum over to your opponent at the wrong moment.