Dodgers Had Strong Reasoning for Not Yanking Struggling Jack Flaherty in Game 5 vs. Mets

Sometimes series strategy supersedes the game script.

Josh Wilson

Flaherty gave up eight runs through the first three innings against the Mets in Game 3.
At first glance, it was rather head-scratching to see Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts leave his starter, Jack Flaherty, in Game 5 of the NLCS as the New York Mets uncorked run after run in the first three innings of the game.

Flaherty, through three innings of work, gave up eight earned runs on eight hits and four walks. Why would Roberts not turn to his bullpen when the Mets were rallying, up 3–1, to try to keep the game within reach?

Well, what's ahead might be on his mind. L.A. Times beat writer Jack Harris pointed out that a Game 6 on Sunday would be a likely bullpen game. Roberts wants to keep those arms fresh. Of course, Los Angeles has three games in the series and winning tonight would wrap it up, so it's valid to quarrel over if this was the right strategy or not for Game 5.

Importantly, the Dodgers have scored 30 runs across the first four games of this series. It's also not totally out there for Roberts to believe in the explosiveness of his offense with so much game left to play. It's certainly a more nuanced decision than it appears on the surface.

The truth is, as much as the Dodgers would love to close it out on Friday, with a 3-1 series lead they do not have as much reason as New York to be urgent. But dropping a game always runs the risk of handing momentum over to your opponent at the wrong moment.

Josh Wilson
JOSH WILSON

Josh Wilson is the news director of the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in 2024, he worked for FanSided in a variety of roles, most recently as senior managing editor of the brand’s flagship site. He has also served as a general manager of Sportscasting, the sports arm of a start-up sports media company, where he oversaw the site’s editorial and business strategy. Wilson has a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from SUNY Cortland and a master’s in accountancy from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois. He loves a good nonfiction book and enjoys learning and practicing Polish. Wilson lives in Chicago but was raised in upstate New York. He spent most of his life in the Northeast and briefly lived in Poland, where he ate an unhealthy amount of pastries for six months.

