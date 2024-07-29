SI

Reports: Dodgers Land Tommy Edman, Michael Kopech in Three-Team Trade

L.A. is getting Edman and Kopech in a three-way deal with the Cardinals and White Sox.

Aug 29, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pinch hitter Tommy Edman (19) hits a walk-off one run single against the San Diego Padres during the tenth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
The Los Angeles Dodgers finally made the big move many were expecting, as they landed infielder Tommy Edman and reliever Michael Kopech in a massive trade on Monday.

The move to land Edman and Kopech was part of a three-way deal, in which the St. Louis Cardinals received right-hander Erick Fedde and outfielder Tommy Pham, while the Chicago White Sox landed prospects from the Dodgers.

Edman won a Gold Glove for the Cardinals in 2021 at second base, which has essentially been a black hole for the Dodgers this season. Gavin Lux has not produced as hoped, posting a .653 OPS and a 0.9 WAR. Los Angeles acquired Cavan Biggio in June and he has not helped matters. Biggio has an OPS of .631 and a WAR of -0.2.

While Edman will be a welcome addition, he hasn't played in 2024. The 29-year-old has been recovering from wrist surgery he underwent May 6. He's currently on a rehab assignment and is expected back soon. He should be a big boost for the Dodgers.

Kopech is a hard-throwing righty who has transitioned to the bullpen this season. In 43 appearances, he's 2–8 with a 4.74 ERA, a 1.35 WHIP and 59 strikeouts against 24 walks in 43 2/3 innings.

The Cardinals will get a rotation boost in Fedde. So far in 2024, he's 7–4 with a 3.11 ERA, a 1.14 WHIP, and 108 strikeouts against 34 walks in 121 2/3 innings. Tommy Pham will return to St. Louis where he began his big league career. Pham is slashing .260//330/.380 with five home runs, 19 RBIs and a -0.3 WAR.

Chicago is receiving Miguel Vargas along with Jeral Perez and Alexander Albertus.

This is a huge deal in what has been an incredibly active MLB trade deadline.

