SI

Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow 'Highly Unlikely' to Return This Season After Spraining Elbow

The 2024 All-Star has been sidelined for over a month.

Patrick Andres

Aug 5, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow (31) delivers to the plate in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium.
Aug 5, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow (31) delivers to the plate in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

With the postseason rapidly approaching, it appears the Los Angeles Dodgers will finish the year without one of their best pitchers.

Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow is "highly unlikely" to return in 2024 due to a sprained elbow, manager Dave Roberts told reporters Saturday afternoon via Jack Harris of The Los Angeles Times.

Roberts added that Glasnow would be shut down from throwing "for a while" after a setback.

Glasnow, 31, has not pitched since a seven-inning, two-run, five-hit outing against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Aug. 11. The '24 All-Star—who has struggled with injuries throughout his career—is 9-6 this season with a 3.49 ERA and 168 strikeouts in 134 innings.

Los Angeles acquired Glasnow from the Tampa Bay Rays on Dec. 16, and inked him to a five-year contract extension shortly thereafter.

The Dodgers' pitching staff is currently riddled with injuries; seven of the team's starters are on the injured list in some form or fashion. Despite this, Los Angeles leads the National League West division by 4.5 games over the San Diego Padres.

More of the Latest Around MLB

feed

Published
Patrick Andres

PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/MLB