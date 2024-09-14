Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow 'Highly Unlikely' to Return This Season After Spraining Elbow
With the postseason rapidly approaching, it appears the Los Angeles Dodgers will finish the year without one of their best pitchers.
Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow is "highly unlikely" to return in 2024 due to a sprained elbow, manager Dave Roberts told reporters Saturday afternoon via Jack Harris of The Los Angeles Times.
Roberts added that Glasnow would be shut down from throwing "for a while" after a setback.
Glasnow, 31, has not pitched since a seven-inning, two-run, five-hit outing against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Aug. 11. The '24 All-Star—who has struggled with injuries throughout his career—is 9-6 this season with a 3.49 ERA and 168 strikeouts in 134 innings.
Los Angeles acquired Glasnow from the Tampa Bay Rays on Dec. 16, and inked him to a five-year contract extension shortly thereafter.
The Dodgers' pitching staff is currently riddled with injuries; seven of the team's starters are on the injured list in some form or fashion. Despite this, Los Angeles leads the National League West division by 4.5 games over the San Diego Padres.