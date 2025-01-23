Dodgers GM Updates Team's Interest in Clayton Kershaw Reunion for 2025 Season
As the Los Angeles Dodgers introduced their shiny, new free-agent signing in Roki Sasaki on Wednesday, questions loomed about the future of franchise legend Clayton Kershaw.
Kershaw declined a player option for 2025 in November, making him a free agent. With Sasaki and two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell joining the rotation, not to mention Shohei Ohtani expected to take the mound again in 2025, would there be room for Kershaw?
As the 17-year veteran remains unsigned, Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes provided an update on the team's interest in bringing back Kershaw. According to Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register, Gomes said that L.A.'s new signings have not changed their interest in re-signing Kershaw.
Kershaw appeared in only seven games over the past season as he spent the first half of the year recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. Then, his 2024 campaign was cut short due to a left toe injury. He underwent left toe and left knee surgeries over this offseason.
On Jan. 3, MLB Network insider Jon Morosi reported that he believes Kershaw will be a "Dodger for life" and will finish his career with the team.
Kershaw appears to still be a part of the organization's plans, as Plunkett noted that the 36-year-old was one of the players who sent Sasaki a video as part of the Dodgers' recruiting pitch. Although Kershaw remains unsigned, a deal that officially marks his return to the Dodgers sounds likely.