SI

Dodgers GM Updates Team's Interest in Clayton Kershaw Reunion for 2025 Season

Is there room for Kershaw on the Dodgers' pitching staff?

Blake Silverman

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Kershaw throws against the Tampa Bay Rays at Dodger Stadium.
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Kershaw throws against the Tampa Bay Rays at Dodger Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the Los Angeles Dodgers introduced their shiny, new free-agent signing in Roki Sasaki on Wednesday, questions loomed about the future of franchise legend Clayton Kershaw.

Kershaw declined a player option for 2025 in November, making him a free agent. With Sasaki and two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell joining the rotation, not to mention Shohei Ohtani expected to take the mound again in 2025, would there be room for Kershaw?

As the 17-year veteran remains unsigned, Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes provided an update on the team's interest in bringing back Kershaw. According to Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register, Gomes said that L.A.'s new signings have not changed their interest in re-signing Kershaw.

Kershaw appeared in only seven games over the past season as he spent the first half of the year recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. Then, his 2024 campaign was cut short due to a left toe injury. He underwent left toe and left knee surgeries over this offseason.

On Jan. 3, MLB Network insider Jon Morosi reported that he believes Kershaw will be a "Dodger for life" and will finish his career with the team.

Kershaw appears to still be a part of the organization's plans, as Plunkett noted that the 36-year-old was one of the players who sent Sasaki a video as part of the Dodgers' recruiting pitch. Although Kershaw remains unsigned, a deal that officially marks his return to the Dodgers sounds likely.

More of the Latest Around the MLB

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/MLB