Dodgers Utility Player Kiké Hernandez Wore a Helmet to Pitch
The Los Angeles Dodgers enjoyed a comfortable 15–2 lead entering the ninth inning against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night so Dave Roberts gave the people what they wanted and sent utility man Kikè Hernandez out to the mound to get the final three outs. There is no joy like seeing a position player trot out to the mound to do something goofy or, as happens somewhat frequently, effectively shut down an offense with stuff that probably wouldn't play in a local rec league.
Hernandez was able to work around two hits to emerge with a scoreless frame. And he also took the opportunity to entertain the Dodger Stadium crowd with some quirky antics. Like wearing a pitcher's protective helmet and bonking himself in the head.
Tremendous stuff. If you're going to have some fun, really have some fun.
The John Olerud-inspired look is not something baseball fans see every day but even the briefest of considerations leads to the conclusion that all pitchers should probably be wearing some brain protection considering that balls are coming back their way pushing 115 MPH before they can even ready themselves to mount any defense.
Perhaps Hernandez looking pretty cool while staying safe will help the look catch on. Or we'll see it again in a few years.