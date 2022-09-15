Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Blake Treinen Making Good Progress for Return

Dodgers pitcher Blake Treinen has appeared in five games for the Dodgers this season
As the season begins to wind down the Dodgers find themselves in familiar territory once again, another division title. The Dodgers now have the luxury of resting their star players and taking more time to figure out a rotation heading into the postseason with the return of Blake Treinen adding more options moving forward. 

Although Treinen has only pitched in five games this season right shoulder soreness, Dave Roberts seems confident Treinen can be back into the lineup for the postseason. Treinen along with Tony Gonsolin, Brusdar Graterol and David Price all took part in bullpen sessions at Chase Field on Wednesday.

Roberts is hopeful Treinen will be activated as soon as he is eligible to return (via MLB). Treinen has made good stride giving Roberts the confidence he'll see the field soon (quotes via Bill Plunkett, The OC Register).

“For me, it looked normal. He wasn’t guarding. It was clean. The stuff was good. So I expect him to face hitters in the coming days.”

Treinen appearing in more games for the Dodgers would be a commodity for the team. With the little bit of time he had on the field, Treinen made the most of his opportunities. 

In his five games, Treinen went 1-1 with a 1.80 ERA. Hopefully as the postseason comes around, Treinen will be given more opportunity to help ease the return of Dodgers pitchers fighting injury.

With everything going on, the Dodgers find themselves in a great position despite all the question marks around the roster. 

