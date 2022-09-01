Dodgers News: Brusdar Graterol Scheduled for MRI Following Setback

It's always tough to see players go down. It's even tougher to see a player go down after already coming back from a significant injury, and that is exactly the case for Dodgers pitcher Brusdar Graterol.

Graterol spent over a month on the IL with a shoulder injury and has now headed back with an elbow injury. Prior to his injury, Graterol appeared in four games returning from his shoulder injury and allowed three hits with zero earned runs in 4.1 innings.

After a bullpen session, Graterol said he felt pain in his elbow that he had felt since his last outing. With that in mind, Graterol is set to undergo an MRI to reveal the severity of the injury.

Fortunately, the Dodgers can remain patient with Graterol as he monitors his new injury. The Dodgers lead the league and are the first team to 90 wins this season and are well on their way to make a deep postseason run.

The Dodgers have found ways to work their magic despite all the injuries dealt with in the pitching unit. Although the record speaks otherwise, it never gets easier for Dave Roberts who spoke of his concerns for Graterol (quotes via SportsNetLA).

"With Brusdar, I'd say there's moderate concern. He's obviously a strong, physical guy but to have him healthy, not healthy is a little disconcerting. I thought we had him back, I thought we did everything we could to get him back and keep him back. That's certainly not the case.He's shut down for awhile. I don't know how long. I hope we get him back at some point mid-to-late September and have him help us. The expectation is still to have him come back and help us."

The Dodgers will continue to monitor the extent of Graterol's injury, but the hopes are for Graterol to be fully healthy when the postseason comes around.