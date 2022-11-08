Dodgers President Hints at Slow Offseason for Boys in Blue

The World Series has officially come to a close and off-season is now set to begin. There are plenty of moves fans are hoping to see the Dodgers make ranging from a possible trade for Shohei Ohtani or signing top free agent Aaron Judge, but of course the Dodgers priority is also to keep Trea Turner.

The questions continue to pile up for the Dodgers, but Dodgers President Stan Kasten may have given fans a glimpse of what's to come for the team. At-least for the near future.

The Dodgers have shown they aren't afraid to spend big money when going after big targets like Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman so money is not the issue. However, with all the big names fans are expecting to see in a Dodgers uniform it might not go in their favor (quotes via Bill Plaschke, Los Angeles Times).

“If money is what is needed, we’ll certainly do that, as we’ve shown time and time again,” he said. “[But] if we think we have kids who need time to play up here, I’m sure we’ll do that as well.”

Of course the young bucks Kaston is referring to is the flurry of Dodgers prospects that may become household names in the near future. Among them include guys like Diego Cartaya, Andy Pages and Bobby Miller.

The Dodgers have always done a great job of bringing in top prospects, but with the season the Dodgers just finished, the team may be just one key piece away from being World Series champions once again.