Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Wins Sixth Career Gold Glove, Second With LA

He had a dominant season in right field for the Dodgers.

Mookie Betts has won the National League Gold Glove Award in right field. It's his sixth career Gold Glove, and second as a member of the Dodgers. Betts beat out Juan Soto of the Padres and Daulton Varsho of the Diamondbacks for the award.

Betts was one of the best defenders in all of baseball this season, with 15 defensive runs saved above average and eight outfield assists. He has one of the best arms in all of baseball, and has consistently made it clear to opposing teams that they should never run on him. He also covers as much ground as just about anyone in right field.

Betts won five straight Gold Gloves from 2016-2020 before taking a hiatus last year. But he's back in the win column in 2022, and will have a chance to win the Platinum Glove Award, which will be announced on November 11. He has never won a Platinum Glove in his career.

