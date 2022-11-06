Skip to main content

Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Earns Runner-Up Honors In MLBPA Players Choice Awards

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman didn't do quite enough to take home the honor

The numbers pop out for Freddie Freeman as being one of the best first baseman, let alone one of the best baseball players, in the entire league. The players who take part in the game take notice among their peers, but Freeman fell just short of taking home NL Outstanding Player honors. 

Instead, Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt took home the honors. This is nothing to be ashamed of as Goldschmidt ranks among the MLB's elite for his impressive play all season long.

Goldschmidt ranked third in home runs among all first baseman (35) and second in RBI's (115). However, among first baseman, Freeman finished first in hits (199), first in runs scored (117), batting average (.325), and doubles (47). 

The numbers definitely pop out for Freeman and some may even argue Freeman was more deserving of the award after the impressive season he had. To add to his argument more, the Dodgers also set the franchise record for most wins and would not have been able to do that without Freeman's 160 games played.

The end of the season didn't go as planned for the Dodgers after so much hype surrounded the team, but it's clear the Dodgers have Freeman invested into their future. The accolades from the MLBPA would've been a nice nod to the season Freeman had, but his eyes are set on a bigger prize. 

As long as Freeman remains on the roster for the Dodgers, the team will have championship aspirations and more accolades will surely continue to roll in. 

