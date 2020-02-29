Dodgers Prospect Watch: Omar Estevez

Name: Omar Estevez.

Vitals: Second base, shortstop. 5' 10" 185, age 22, bats right, throws right. From Matanzas, Cuba.

Highest level of play: 2019 Tulsa Drillers.

Baseball America 2020 ranking: 16th among Dodgers prospects.

Likely date for major league debut: 2020/2021.

Dodgers Spring Training stats: 2-8, a single and a home run, one strikeout, .250/.400/.625.

Baseball America scouting report (subscription required): “…[b]egan doing weighted ball drills in the second half of 2018 and turned into a different hitter…makes frequent contact up the middle and drives the ball gap-to-gap for doubles…advanced feel and solid strike-zone discipline…below-average shortstop and fringe-average second baseman…prone to sailing throws over the first baseman's head.”

Comment: Baseball America didn't mince words with the criticism of Estevez's defense there. But this is a young player who's progressed exactly the way you'd want him to with the bat, so I suggest we simply stay tuned.

Estevez hit .255/.298/.389 for the A-ball Great Lake Loons as an 18-year-old in 2016, .256/.309/.348 the next year for the High-A Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, and repeating a season in the California League, improved to .278/.336/.456 with 15 home runs and 84 RBIs in 2018. At 20. Following up at AA-Tulsa last year, he recorded a .291/.352/.431 line in 336 plate appearances over 83 games.

That's progress, as mentioned above, with a change in approach at the plate. Let's keep an eye out for the development of this particular player, with Estevez's likely next destination being the 2020 Triple-A Oklahoma City Dodgers.

